Virat Kohli was all smiles after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener in Chennai by two wickets. Kohli celebrating after RCB come through in the nail-biter with his friend AB de Villiers stole the show after the match. It was an image that would warm the hearts of all RCB fans – who would have dearly wanted their side to get off to a winning start.

IPL Twitter handle shared the video where Kohli celebrates the win with ABD. The video is already going viral:

The balance of the game tilted after ABD was runout in the last over with the side needing two to win off two balls. Eventually, RCB went over the line to pick up two crucial points. The win would give them massive confidence going ahead in the tournament.