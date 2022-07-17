‘A Match Made In Heaven’: Virat Kohli Celebration With Siraj Post Joe Root’s Wicket Goes Viral

Manchester: India is taking on England in the final ODI of the three-match ODI series. India once again won the toss and opted to bowl. The Men In Blue suffered a big blow as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the match after suffering a niggle. India brought Mohammed Siraj in the team in place of Bumrah. The pacer was asked to bowl the second over and he delivered an unbelievable performance. Siraj dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in a double-wicket maiden to leave England reeling.

Before his first delivery, Virat Kohli was seen giving tips to Siraj. Kohli and Siraj share a great bond. Siraj has always credited Virat for his success in international cricket. Both players play for the same team, RCB, in IPL. Meanwhile, post the wicket of Root, Kohli and Siraj were seen celebrating in style. (Video will be made available soon)

Coming back to the game, England recovered from the early blows as Stokes and Roy added 54 runs for the third wicket. However, Pandya dismissed Roy to put India back on top.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was ruled out of the match due to a niggle. During the toss, Rohit revealed that the team was not keen on risking Bumrah for the game. “Bumrah has a niggle and we don’t want to risk him, so Siraj comes in,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the winner of the game will win the series as well. India would want to restrict England to as low as possible. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who has been under fire for his poor form. Kohli fans will be hoping that he returns to form and end the England tour on a high.