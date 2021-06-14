Since MS Dhoni has stopped playing international cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are easily the biggest stars in the Indian cricket team. While Rohit Sharma is an opener, Kohli is the skipper and the premier batsman on the side. With four days to go for the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton, Kohli and Rohit were spotted chatting with each other and as expected, the image surfaced on social space and went viral in no time.

The picture posted from a fan account has already garnered nearly 3000 likes and 227 Retweets in four hours. Considering that the image was posted from a fan page and then to generate such numbers is incredible and also a testament of how much fans are interested in the lives of the duo.

Here is the image:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma together in the Nets sessions ahead of WTC Final. pic.twitter.com/K5oCnSSGBs CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 14, 2021

The two cricketers will have a massive responsibility on their shoulders when they represent India in the upcoming WTC final. Indian fans would be hoping they contribute and the side wins.

Unlike New Zealand – who have played two Tests against England ahead of the WTC final – would be better placed in terms of adaptability in the English conditions compared to the Kohli-led side, who have somehow managed to squeeze in one three-day intra-squad practice game.

From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see if they play an extra batsman or go in with two specialist spinners.

After the WTC final, the Indian team will play a five-match Test series against England.