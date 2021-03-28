591 days and still no century across formats! Fans were hopeful that after a couple of fifties – when he looked he would get the three-figure score – the drought would be broken in the decider at Pune on Sunday. But it was not to be as Virat Kohli was castled by Moeen Ali for seven off 10 balls. Kohli was looking to cut the ball as Ali banged it short. Surprisingly, the ball turned more than what the batsman was expecting. Ali picked the wicket of Kohli for the ninth time in his career.

It was a big wicket as Kohli has been among the runs in this ODI series and fans would have been hoping he gets in and goes big and help the hosts post a big score.

” I would’ve bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It’s a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We’ve introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall – Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, afer being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav,” Kohli said at the toss.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in a spot of bother. The hosts had lost four wickets for 157 runs in 25th over.