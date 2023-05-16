Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game on May 18. Ahead of the match, the RCB team players visited Mohammed Siraj's new house. Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle shared the pictures from Siraj's Biryani party.

RCB In Hunt For IPL 2023 Playoff Spot

RCB has picked up some great form as we move into the business end of the tournament. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs after bowling them out for 59 runs. The IPL 2023 points table is jam-packed with only Gujarat Titans confirming a playoff spot. Apart from Delhi Capitals, all other teams are still in the hunt. RCB need to ensure they win their remaining games which will take them to 16 points. The win over RR has pushed RCB's run rate to positive thus winning the two games should be enough for them to seal the playoff berth.

India Should Move On From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In T20Is: Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli has been in decent form in IPL 2023 but has failed to score runs at a brisk pace which many experts believe is hampering RCB's progress. Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri believes that is time for India to move on from Kohli and Rohit Sharma and focus on youngsters in T20 format.

"Virat and Rohit are right where Sachin, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav and Laxman were. So, you know there is a template before you. If Virat and Rohit do not rule themselves out of T20, then it is up to form, one year is a long time. You will pick the best guys at that time, and then of course experience will also count, fitness will count," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo

It is a high possibility that Virat and Rohit won't be featuring for India in T20I matches post IPL 2023, however, both are likely to play the IPL for a few more years.