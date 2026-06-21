Virat Kohli Comeback in Team India Still in Question?

The BCCI on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming England series. This series is being seen on a preparatory tour before the crucial 2027 World Cup. The team will be led by Shubman Gill with Shreyas Iyer as his vice-captain. The announcement saw the return of two major players back to the team. Indian star batsman Virat Kohli and Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The tour is set to begin on July 14. But there is a major update about Virat Kohli’s fitness. The BCCI has said his participation in the series is subject to fitness clearance. Virat Kohli has already missed out on the series against Afghanistan recently. Virat recently suffered a hamstring injury in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Afghanistan series, as it was part of his workload management programme. Bumrah is now also expected to lead India’s bowling attack against England in this series.

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Hardik Pandya makes no comeback.

Another star who is set to miss the series is all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya was initially selected for the series against Afghanistan ODIs but was later ruled out. Reportedly, Pandya suffered a major setback during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

No Chance for Yashasvi Jaiswal

One more upcoming player was unable to find a spot in the team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored an impressive century in the last ODI against Afghanistan, has not been selected for the team. Following Kohli’s return. Whereas young pace bowler Gurnoor Barr was able to keep his spot in the squad after an impressive performance against Afghanistan,

India’s ODI tour will begin with the first match set to be played at Edgbaston on July 14. The second ODI will be played in Sophia Gardens on July 16, while the third and final match will take place in the iconic Lord’s on July 19.

There has been one more update regarding the squad for Ireland. BCCI has confirmed that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland after sustaining a left foot injury during IPL 2026. The board also clarified his recovery is in the final stage.

“Varun Chakravarthy is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left-foot injury sustained in IPL 2026. He is ruled out of the T20I series against Ireland,” the BCCI said in a release.

India’s ODI squad for the England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Gurnoor Brar.

India’s updated squad for the Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna