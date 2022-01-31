New Delhi: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar said that Virat Kohli’s form at the moment is a matter of concern for the Indian team and for Rohit Sharma, adding that the former captain coming back to form will ease things for Rohit as a skipper, simply because of the kind of player Kohli is and what he can do with the bat in hand for the team.

“At the end of the day you’re only successful as successful your team is and if you don’t win, it eventually doesn’t matter how great a player you are out on the field, it’s not enjoyable playing in the team,” said Agarkar on Star Sports’ show Game Plan ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.

Hoping that Kohli discovers form very quickly, Agarkar feels that the 33-year-old would be a key factor for India going into the limited-overs series against the Windies led by Kieron Pollard.

“We talk about different combinations before – Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn’t at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it’s going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he can do on his own, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli’s form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later,” quipped Agarkar.

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies is set to start on February 6 2022.