Exactly a decade back, India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in the shortest version of cricket – the T20Is. This happened a couple of years after he made his national debut. The 31-year-old made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, where he scored 26 off 21 deliveries.

His cameo was laced with three boundaries and a six. India won the match as they gunned down a paltry 111-run target with six wickets in hand to crush the hosts.

10 years on, he is arguably the best batsman in the world and his astronomical numbers are a testament to that. As Kohli is a popular figure in the country, it should not come as a surprise that he is trending. Hashtag #10YearsOfKingKohliInT20I is trending today and here is how fans are reacting.

Thus far, Kohli – who holds most of the records in the format, has amassed 2794 runs in 82 games at a staggering average of 50.8 and a strike rate of 138. His highest score in the format is 94*. He has 24 fifties to his name in T20Is.