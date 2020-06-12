Exactly a decade back, India skipper Virat Kohli made his debut in the shortest version of cricket - the T20Is. This happened a couple of years after he made his national debut. The 31-year-old made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, where he scored 26 off 21 deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>His cameo was laced with three boundaries and a six. India won the match as they gunned down a paltry 111-run target with six wickets in hand to crush the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>10 years on, he is arguably the best batsman in the world and his astronomical numbers are a testament to that. As Kohli is a popular figure in the country, it should not come as a surprise that he is trending. Hashtag #10YearsOfKingKohliInT20I is trending today and here is how fans are reacting. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We got time till 6 PM. <p></p>Let's put huge Final Count &#x1f60e;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/nreqUxA6Np">pic.twitter.com/nreqUxA6Np</a></p> <p></p> King Kohli Telugu FC (@KingkohliTFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/KingkohliTFC/status/1271287669574602752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Most 70+ scores for India in t20i cricket &#x1f525;</p> <p></p>The Boss of World Cricket &#x1f60e;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/5CiaiRLVY9">pic.twitter.com/5CiaiRLVY9</a> <p></p> <p></p> V K F &#x2122; &#x1f60e; (@Viratismylife) <a href="https://twitter.com/Viratismylife/status/1271289307001585664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Those Childhood Days Are Unmemorable &#x1f648; Vintage <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> &#x1f525;</p> <p></p>Rise Of Chase Master &#x1f451; &#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://t.co/jy3Ber9fGz">pic.twitter.com/jy3Ber9fGz</a> <p></p> <p></p> Shiva&#x2122; &#x1f525; (@iam_shiva__) <a href="https://twitter.com/iam_shiva__/status/1271287305098022913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnThisDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnThisDay</a> in 2&#xfe0f;&#x20e3;0&#xfe0f;&#x20e3;1&#xfe0f;&#x20e3;0&#xfe0f;&#x20e3;, <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe, helping India register a 6&#xfe0f;&#x20e3; wicket victory!</p> <p></p>Drop a &#x1f929; to congratulate Captain Kohli on an incredible decade in T20I cricket! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://t.co/wxcxA54Uko">pic.twitter.com/wxcxA54Uko</a> <p></p> <p></p> Kis hore Emani's (@kishore_Emanis) <a href="https://twitter.com/kishore_Emanis/status/1271272219964891137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Boss ra luchaaa..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ERZu0i4kG">pic.twitter.com/6ERZu0i4kG</a></p> <p></p> Avi &#x1f60e; (@AviTweets_) <a href="https://twitter.com/AviTweets_/status/1271290913000546307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <p></p> <p></p>&#x2764;&#xfe0f; RCB fans are THE BEST &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/PtUOTAT3B7">pic.twitter.com/PtUOTAT3B7</a></p> <p></p> VIRATism&#x2122; (@VIRATism_one8) <a href="https://twitter.com/VIRATism_one8/status/1271290137083736064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Thus far, Kohli - who holds most of the records in the format, has amassed 2794 runs in 82 games at a staggering average of 50.8 and a strike rate of 138. His highest score in the format is 94*. He has 24 fifties to his name in T20Is.