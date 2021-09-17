Dubai: Virat Kohli surprised one and all when he took to his social media account on Thursday evening and announced that he would step down as T20 captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. While it came as a bomb to some, there were others who questioned the timing of this move. Ex-India spinner Sarandeep Singh reckoned Kohli should have stepped down as captain when the T20 WC team was being picked.

“I think an inkling about it, but I didn’t know he would quit the T20 captaincy before the T20 World Cup. He could have quit the captaincy when the team was being picked for the T20 World Cup,” Singh said as quoted by TOI.

Adding further, Sarandeep was in doubt if he would even play the 2022 T20 WC. He also reckoned the selectors should speak to him about reconsidering his call.

“Will he even play the next T20 World Cup in 2022? Perhaps the selectors should speak with him about reconsidering his decision,” he concluded.

Kohli has also clarified that he will continue to contribute to the team as a batsman in future and would also continue leading the side in ODIs and Tests.

The 33-year-old started the note by showing gratitude towards his teammates, support staff and selection committee for their support in his journey as the captain.

Kohli has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where Kohli has been the captain, Team India has won 27 times while losing 14 times.