Paarl: For the first time in seven years, Virat Kohli would feature in an ODI as a player and not a captain. While that would make things interesting, Kohli would also be the premier batter of the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He has been getting starts in the limited-overs formats, but the century has eluded him for over two years now.

While he would like to get that off his back with a ton, he would also have the opportunity to join legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list.

The ex-captain needs 113 more runs to become only the third Indian to have amassed 1000-plus runs in four or more countries. He has so far scored 4994 runs in India, 1316 runs in England, and 1327 runs in Australia. Kohli would join Tendulkar and Ganguly as the only other batter to have done it.

Tendulkar is at the top of the table having scored 1000-plus runs in six different countries. Kohli would become joint-second with Ganguly.