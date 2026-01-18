Virat Kohli creates history against New Zealand in third ODI match, surpasses Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli creates history against New Zealand in third ODI match, surpasses Ricky Ponting. Have a look and find out.

Star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Virat Kohli showcase great batting performance against New Zealand in the third ODI match. Virat Kohli is known for his match-winning innings and heroic performances.

Virat Kohli smash century against New Zealand in the third ODI match of the series. However, he also breaks Ricky Ponting’s record for the most centuries in ODI against New Zealand.

Sehwag and Ponting’s record broken

Virat Kohli’s century is his seventh against New Zealand. Kohli surpassed Indian legend Virender Sehwag and Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who each hold the record for scoring six centuries against New Zealand.

Most centuries against New Zealand (ODIs)

7 â€“ Virat Kohli (36 innings)*

6 â€“ Ricky Ponting (50 innings)

6 â€“ Virender Sehwag (23 innings)

5 â€“ Sachin Tendulkar (41 innings)

5 â€“ Sanath Jayasuriya (45 innings)

Virat Kohli’s great achievement

Virat Kohli now has seven (or more) centuries against five different teams. He has scored 10 centuries against Sri Lanka, nine against the West Indies, eight against Australia, seven against South Africa and seven against New Zealand.