Virat Kohli Creates History As ICC Announces Men's T20I Team Of The Year 2022

In the history of men's cricket, the Indian star batter Virat Kohli is the first player to be named to all three ICC Teams of the Year Test, ODI, and T20I. For the first time since the honorary award was introduced last year, Kohli was included in the Twenty20 International Team of 2022 by cricket's chief governing body.

Along with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, Kohli is one of three Indian cricketers who will feature in the T20I team of the year 2022. The captain of this T20I eleven is Jos Buttler, who led England to the T20 World Cup title victory last year.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 is here ? Is your favourite player in the XI? #ICCAwards ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

Kohli has been in the ICC Test Team of the Year three times (in 2017, 2018, and 2019), the ODI Team of the Year six times (in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), and the T20I Team once. The modern-day great became the first player in history to feature in ICC teams of the year across all three formats.

Virat Kohli returned to his astonishing form and has been smashing runs and has smashed 74 centuries. his last 3 tons came in a span of just 4 matches. He is yet to play a big knock in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand but would most likely end that in the final ODI on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little