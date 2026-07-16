Virat Kohli creates history in the second ODI, becomes the player with most international runs vs England

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule India 168/3 (29.5) Run Rate: (Current: 5.63) Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c & b Sam Curran 1 (8) - 111/3 in 20.3 Over Virat Kohli 65 * (61) 8x4, 0x6 Shreyas Iyer 33 (33) 4x4, 0x6 Gus Atkinson (6.5-1-45-1) * Will Jacks (5-0-21-1)

The second ODI match of the series between India and England is being played. The Indian team got the chance to bat first in this important match as they are looking for their second consecutive win in the ODI series.

England vs India second ODI playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

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Virat Kohli creates history against England in the second ODI

In this match, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, achieved a huge milestone in this match as he became the player with the most international runs in England.

Virat Kohli has now scored 2,646 runs in 75 innings and surpassed former Indian cricketer and legendary batter Rahul Dravid, who scored 2,645 runs in 56 innings.

In the evening game, Virat Kohli is playing a great innings for the Indian team as he is showing all the experience and skills he got from years of dedication and hard work. The fans and team need a good innings from his bat as the visitors are looking for redemption against the hosts in the ODI series.

Shubman Gill’s Team India won the first match of the ODI series and gave a good start for the Indian team in the ODI series. In the first match of the series, legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma weren’t able to show their magic and were dismissed for early scores.

However, in the ongoing match, Virat Kohli is playing in a different mood as he is taking England’s bowling attack into the charge and smashing them for great boundaries. Speaking about his innings in this match, Virat Kohli smashed 55 runs off 53 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours at a strike rate of 103. Kohli is building a great innings with the star batter Shreyas Iyer, who is also contributing good runs for the Indian team with his bat.

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