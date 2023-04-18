Virat Kohli Drops Bombshell, Says He Was Close To 'Let Go Of Everything' Last Year During Low Phase

Virat Kohli made a big revelation on his low phase last year and the break he took before the 2022 Asia Cup.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time. He was going through a lean patch last year during this time but the 34-year-old made a stunning comeback after taking a six-week break in July-August. Not just he scored runs at will since then but also reached milestone and broke several records.

Kohli's career's lowest point was last year after a horrific all-format tour of England. Post the tour many legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, suggested Kohli should be dropped from Indian cricket team. But rather he made an incredible comeback after taking a six-week break from the sport.

Former Indian captain revealed that the time before the break was the lowest point of his career and he stated that he was ready to accept that these might be his last days of his career. He further mentioned that many critics thought that there was something wrong in his game, technically but he did not make any changes.

"The most important factor in that whole transnational period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it," said Kohli in an interview with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"Everyone was like we observe this and this is the solution for it. I couldn't get the point across that whatever shortcoming is, there is because of this (pointing towards his head). When you are not right mentally, you are all over the place. There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can't be that all went to a standstill and the technical issues pop out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like 'oh you made some serious changes'. But I didn't pick up the bat for six weeks," he added.

Facade at the top Kohli opened up on feeling that he was living a 'facade at the top'. He also stated that people's expectations from him were weighing him down.

"My past performances did not give me a sense that I could do whatever I want. I felt I needed to justify myself for being there at all times. I need to make sure that I am giving my absolute best and if I cannot do that organically, something needs to change. It felt like I was living with a facade on top, felt made up and unnatural. I wanted to say that I want to live, how I want to live and if that means it is the end of the journey, so be it," said Kohli.