With a five-ball duck at Ahmedabad in the first T20I, India skipper Virat Kohli edged past Sourav Ganguly to bag an unwanted record. Kohli now has the most ducks by an Indian captain in international cricket. The current India captain now has 14 ducks, whereas Ganguly has 13. Former India captain MS Dhoni is third in the unpopular list with 11 international ducks.

Dhoni is followed by 1982 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev – who has 10 international ducks. At No 5 is Mohammad Azharuddin – who has eight ducks to his name.

From the outset, Kohli looked extremely aggressive and that seems to have led to his downfall as he was trying to force the issue. Adil Rashid got the big wicket of the Indian captain – who was caught at mid-off as he could not clear it.

This is also Kohli’s first consecutive duck in international cricket. He had not got off-the-mark in the fourth and final Test at the same venue.

Earlier, England did not put a foot wrong after Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl. England got wickets on regular intervals and did not allow any Indian batsmen to cut loose. Apart from Shreyas Iyer’s 67, no Indian players made any significant contribution with the bat.

The Indian skipper has not been able to walk the talk for some time now. The premier batsman of India has not got a three-digit score since 2019 and that has been a rarity in his career.

At the time of filing the copy, India was on the backfoot as England openers – Jos Buttler and Jason Roy – managed to get the tourists off to a good start. They are 42 for no loss in five overs.