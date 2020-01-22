Indian cricket team has landed in New Zealand for a full tour that gets underway in Auckland from Friday. The two teams will play in a five-match T2oI series followed by three ODIs and three Tests.

The preparations for the T20I series opener are already underway as a social media post by India captain Virat Kohli suggests. Kohli posted a selfie on Wednesday having a meal after a workout session with teammates Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey.

The cricketers are taking in the beauty of Auckland before the gruelling assignment that awaits them. “Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland 👌👌 @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11” Kohli captioned the image.

Meanwhile, injuries continue to haunt India with limited-overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan the latest to be ruled out of the tour. Dhawan dislocated his shoulder injury while fielding during India’s recent 2-1 ODI series win over Australia at home.

Dhawan will miss the entire limited-overs leg.

India will likely to be without the services of their most experienced pacer Ishant Sharma who suffered a ‘serious Grade 3 ankle tear’ during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Navdeep Saini will be probably be named as his replacement.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya was also not considered for the tour after having failed a bowling fitness test.