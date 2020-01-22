Indian cricket team has landed in New Zealand for a full tour that gets underway in Auckland from Friday. The two teams will play in a five-match T2oI series followed by three ODIs and three Tests. <p></p> <p></p>The preparations for the T20I series opener are already underway as a social media post by India captain Virat Kohli suggests. Kohli posted a selfie on Wednesday having a meal after a workout session with teammates Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. <p></p> <p></p>The cricketers are taking in the beauty of Auckland before the gruelling assignment that awaits them. "Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland &#x1f44c;&#x1f44c; @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11" Kohli captioned the image. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland &#x1f44c;&#x1f44c; <a href="https://twitter.com/im_manishpandey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@im_manishpandey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imjadeja</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@klrahul11</a> <a href="https://t.co/nAuA1ro58h">pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1219814892170964992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, injuries continue to haunt India with limited-overs opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan the latest to be ruled out of the tour. Dhawan dislocated his shoulder injury while fielding during India's recent 2-1 ODI series win over Australia at home. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan will miss the entire limited-overs leg. <p></p> <p></p>India will likely to be without the services of their most experienced pacer Ishant Sharma who suffered a 'serious Grade 3 ankle tear' during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Navdeep Saini will be probably be named as his replacement. <p></p> <p></p>Allrounder Hardik Pandya was also not considered for the tour after having failed a bowling fitness test.