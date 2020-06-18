Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers came up with the perfect caption after India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday. In the picture, Kohli - who has not been playing cricket since March - is enjoying the Mumbai rains by reading a book. <p></p> <p></p>"Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Kohli wrote in the caption. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBkQMfWFzIr/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBkQMfWFzIr/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something. &#x1f327;&#xfe0f;&#x1f4d6;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/virat.kohli/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Virat Kohli</a> (@virat.kohli) on Jun 17, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Kohli's good friend and someone he has had many memorable partnerships with De Villiers commented on the post and called him "sophisticated". <p></p><div id="InRead"> <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4061583" align="alignnone" width="715"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4061583" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4-48.jpg" alt="AB De Villiers, AB De Villiers news, AB De Villiers age, AB De Villiers sixes, AB De Villiers wife, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli ipl, Cricket News" width="715" height="402" /> Image: Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Not long ago, the RCB duo announced the auction of their memorabilia from the match against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. The duo decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament's second-highest team-total ever. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1516086534511-1" data-google-query-id="CMnF862Li-oCFfGW5godpGEA0A">In that match in 2016, de Villiers smashed a breathtaking unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4.</div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CMnF862Li-oCFfGW5godpGEA0A"></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CMnF862Li-oCFfGW5godpGEA0A">Both the cricketers were slated to play the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.</div>