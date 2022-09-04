Virat Kohli Equals Big Record With A Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup

Dubai: Virat Kohli equalled the record for most fifties in T20Is against Pakistan with a half-century in Dubai in the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022. Kohli dropped anchor for India from No.3, compiling his 32nd T20I fifty to lead India to their second-highest T20I total against Pakistan in the Asia Cup fixture. However, his record didn’t help India a lot as the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the match by five wickets.

After Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a blazing fifty-stand for the opening wicket, Kohli walked in and started off positively, moving to 15 off 10 balls despite India losing Rahul shortly after Rohit’s wicket.

With Suryakumar Yadav also falling cheaply, Kohli resorted to a more restrained approach, running quickly between the wickets and keeping the scoreboard ticking. He reached his half-century with a six off Mohammad Hasnain and finished on 60 after he was run out by a direct hit from Asif Ali in the final over.

The fifty was Virat Kohli’s fourth against Pakistan in T20Is. He had also made a half-century against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match last year at the same venue.

Virat Kohli’s tally of the fifties is the joint-most by any player against Pakistan in men’s T20Is. Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Kevin Pietersen and Martin Guptill are the others with as many fifties against Pakistan in T20Is. His impressive run against Pakistan is reflected in his numbers: a total of 406 runs against them, the most by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is, at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06.

