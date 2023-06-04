The video of the whole incident is now going viral on the Internet. The social media celebrity gained a lot of popularity around the Indian sub-continent after one of his videos trolling Pakistan skipper Babar Azam went viral.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo's super fan and the internet icon IShowSpeed recently attended the FA Cup Final being played between Manchester City and Manchester United. He got into a physical altercation with another fan watching the epic clash from the stands.

Speed recorded a voice note where he is calling Virat Kohli a better player and sent it to Babar Azam. Both Virat and Babar are often compared over their batting skills and records but Speed's take in the debate made him a sensation in India and nearby countries.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, And Shubman Gill Attended FA Cup Final

The trio of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Shubman Gill was spotted together at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final. Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav were the other big cricketing names present among the spectators for the mega clash.

Manchester City lifted the FA Cup after beating rival Manchester United by 2-1. The match made a loud noise among the cricket fans too after the presence of stars like Virat Kohli in the audience. Pictures of the Indian cricket stars present at Wembley Stadium went viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were invited by Manchester City and Puma to watch the match. The cricketer is currently in London for the preparation of his upcoming clash against Australia in the World Test Championship Final. The two cricketing giants will clash against each other at the Kennington Oval from 7th June. The winner of the match will get red-ball glory along with the astonishing ICC Test Mace.