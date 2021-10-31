Dubai: On the eve of the crucial T20 World Cup game against New Zealand, India captain Virat Kohli openly backed pace bowler Mohammed Shami – who faced trolls after the loss against Pakistan – during the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Calling it ‘pathetic’, Kohli reckoned such things should not happen.

Now, a Twitter user named Gappistan Radio disagreed with Kohli’s comments on Shami and lashed out at him. Radio had taken to Instagram and commented: “Kohli condemning abuse of Shami after it had been shown that no Indian abused Shami and it was a Pakistan project, this Indian team can f*ck of (sic) to be honest . Hope Kane Williamson ends this painful tournament tomorrow ”

His comments, as expected, drew trolls. Kohli fans hit back at the Twitter user. It was unfortunate that the Twitter user’s seven-year-old son was also being targeted. Radio shared a screenshot of comments made on Instagram on the photo of his son.

Radio took to Instagram and revealed the kind of messages he was recieving. One has to admit, it is rather scary.

The Twitter user said that he had to disable his account on Instagram due to the abuses he was receiving from fans of Virat Kohli.

The Twitter user said that he was leaving the micro-blogging platform because of the targeted attacks against him and his son. “I can tolerate everything but not attacks on my son,” he said.