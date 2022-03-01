Mohali: Virat Kohli is not just a big star in India, but the ex-India captain is a global figure and has a massive following in every part of the world. This week, Kohli would be featuring in his landmark 100th Test for India in Mohali. And while fans would have been expecting massive crowds at the stadium – it is not going to be that way as the match would be played behind closed doors.

While fans would be feeling let down, one has to realise the testing times we are living in. An 8-year-old fan who could not keep a lid over his emotions wrote a letter to the BCCI requesting them to reconsider allowing entry of fans. The handwritten letter surfaced on social space and has since gone viral: