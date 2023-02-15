MS Dhoni Trends As Kohli Fans Recall Mahi's Support For Virat After Chetan Sharma's Chilling Revelations In Sting

The Indian cricket fraternity was shellshocked by a massive sting operation on BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma by Zee News. Sharma on camera blew the lid on the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly saga. The former cricketer said that Virat Kohli was informed by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly that if he decides to quit as T20I captain, the board will name a new captain, contradicting Virat Kohli's claims of being informed of his sacking only hours before the team's departure to South Africa

Sharma said that there was a clash of two egos between Kohli and Ganguly while adding that even though Ganguly didn't support Rohit Sharma, he didn't like Virat Kohli.

"This is a huge thing. There is a clash of two egos. There's one (Virat Kohli) who thinks that Ganguly has removed him from captaincy, so I will take my revenge. Virat gave statements in the media trying to defame Ganguly, but it backfired," he claimed on camera.

"It was a battle of egos. Sourav Ganguly was also the captain of India. He was regarded as the most trustworthy captain and he is still remembered as the most successful captain. Virat naturally thinks that he is the most successful captain. So, it was one person's word over another, that naturally created some friction between the two," Sharma added.

''We weren't favouring Rohit as a Captain. We were just against Virat Kohli', Sharma told.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli fans are stunned by the revelations and feel that Virat Kohli was being made a scapegoat of the board's politics. The fans are remembering MS Dhoni who used to back Virat Kohli in every situation.

