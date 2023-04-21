Virat Kohli Feels 37-year-old Batter Who Won 5-time IPL Titles With MI & CSK Is Most Underrated Player In IPL History

In the ongoing season of IPL he has played in all five matches for CSK and has scored 74 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 148.

New Delhi: Batting superstar Virat Kohli feels 37-year-old Indian batter who has scored more than 4000 runs in IPL and has won five titles during his spells with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league till date is the most underrated batter in the IPL history. Speaking to Jio Cinema on 20 Questions with Virat, the former Indian skipper was asked to pick the most underrated player in IPL history and he quickly responded by taking CSK batter Ambati Rayudu's name.

The former Indian batter who made his debut in IPL during 2010 season with MI has played in a total of 193 matches till date in which he has scored 4264 runs at an average of 29.01. He was associated with MI from 2010 to 2017 and was an integral part of the Rohit Sharma-led side that won the title in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In 2018 he joined CSK and won the title with them in 2018 and 2021.

In the ongoing season of IPL he has played in all five matches for CSK and has scored 74 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 148.

Rayudu, who is among the best batters made a very successful season with CSK in 2018. In that season, he played in all 16 matches and scored 602 runs after which he confirmed his place in the Indian team as well. Rayudu can play in variety of positions. He has opened for CSK and has batted in the middle-order and as a finisher as well.

When he was with Mumbai, he used to play as a wicketkeeper-batter and on many occasions he has helped MI earn a win from very complicated positions as well.