Virat Kohli finally breaks silence on Test COMEBACK, gives blunt two word verdict

Virat Kohli have stepped away from Test cricket months ago, but questions about a possible comeback continue to follow him wherever he goes. The former India captain addressed those rumours once again on Sunday and made his stance crystal clear while interacting with fans during an event in New Delhi.

Kohli was attending the launch of his sportswear brand One8 when a light-hearted question about his Test career sparked a response that quickly grabbed attention.

Kohli gives clear answer on Test return

During the event, host and comedian Danish Sait pointed out that one of the brand’s shoes was priced at Rs 9,230 – the exact number of runs Kohli scored in Test cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Sait jokingly suggested that Kohli could return to Test cricket, score a few more runs and help increase the product’s value. The batting star responded with a smile but left no room for speculation.

“I would rather undersell, I’m done with it (Test cricket), thank you.”

I'm done with it, thank you !! ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/Cx5zTYIu5s — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 21, 2026

The remark effectively ended any lingering hopes among fans of seeing Kohli return to the longest format.

End of a remarkable Test career

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May last year, bringing the curtain down on one of the finest careers in India’s red-ball history.

Over 123 Tests, he accumulated 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His record includes 30 centuries, 31 half-centuries and a highest score of 254 not out.

He finished his Test career as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli enjoyed one of the most dominant stretches ever produced by a Test batter.

During that period, he scored 4,208 runs in just 43 matches at a staggering average of 66.79. He has 16 centuries against his name, including seven double centuries, the most by any Test captain.

He could score runs in different countries and in different conditions and that made him one of the defining cricketers of the era.

India’s most successful Test captain

Kohli also transformed India’s fortunes as Test captain.

He took over the reins during the 2014 tour of Australia and captained India in 68 Tests, steering the team to 40 wins, making him the most successful captain of the country in the format.

Under his leadership, India became a consistent force overseas and reached the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Emotional return to his roots in Delhi

Later at the event, Kohli spoke about what it meant to launch his brand in the city where his cricket journey began.

The former India captain spoke of his close association with Delhi and thanked the fans for their support through his career.

“Delhi is the place where everything started for me. I was born in Delhi, my cricket journey started in Delhi, and Delhi will always remain a part of me. So, to be able to launch One8 in Delhi after so many years, a vision, a dream to come true like this, being the co-founder, is something that I always dreamt of. I was not sure it was going to turn into reality, but it’s the love of all of you fans over so many years that’s got us to this moment.”