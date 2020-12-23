Virat Kohli Finds no Spot in Aakash Chopra’s Combined All-Time India-Australia Test Team

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on Wednesday picked his all-time best India-Australia Test team. The big surprise was that current India skipper Virat Kohli did not feature in Aakash’s team, despite his good record as a batsman against Australia over the years.

He shared the video on his Facebook page where he clearly mentions that he picked the players only on the basis of their performance in matches between the two countries.

“I am going with people whom I have played with or against and some from the current generation. I am not going to the era of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev as I have not seen that era properly. So I started with say 90s and till now. My only criteria is the performance of the players when India and Australia have played each other,” Aakash Chopra said.

He picked former India opener Virender Sehwag and former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden as openers and said that he picked Sehwag because he has an average of 41 against Australia and has three centuries to his credit, while he backed Hayden as he reckons the Australian former opener is intimidating.

“In my team, one of the openers is Virender Sehwag. He has an average of 41 against Australia and has struck three centuries, two of which came in Australia. He has scored a lot of runs against them, both home and away. I have not picked players like David Warner who have not done well in away conditions. Along with him, I have left-handed Matthew Hayden. He was an intimidating batsman. He used to sledge even while batting,” said Aakash Chopra.

At one-down, Chopra picked Chesteshwar Pujara while opting for a very strong middle-order featuring Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Steve Smith.

Adam Gilchrist would be the wicketkeeper while Anil Kumble and Nathan Lyon would be the spinners in his XI.

Glenn McGrath, Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee would form the pace battery.

Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Steve Smith, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Anil Kumble, Nathan Lyon, Glenn McGrath, Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee