Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Star batter likely to be back for England ODI series

Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket appears to be getting closer. After missing India’s ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan because of a hamstring injury, the batting superstar has made encouraging progress in his recovery and could soon be back in Indian colours.

The former India captain is currently working his way back to full fitness and is expected to undergo a final assessment before selectors take a call on his availability for the upcoming tour of England.

Also Read: Big boost for Team India as star all rounder joins squad ahead of 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Reports suggest Kohli has responded well to rehab and is recovering faster than expected.

The veteran batter is likely to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in the coming days for a fitness evaluation before receiving official clearance to return to competitive cricket.

A source told TOI: “Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon.”

“If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series.”

England ODI series could mark his return

India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against England next month, and Kohli is expected to be available if he successfully clears all fitness requirements.

The series will be played between July 14 and July 19, with matches set to take place in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord’s.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the selection meeting for the England tour will be held shortly.

Saikia told TOI, “The selection committee meeting to pick India’s ODI team for the England tour will be held in the next three to four days.”

Injury forced Kohli out of Afghanistan series

Kohli suffered the hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite the injury concern, he played a match-winning knock of 75 not out from 42 deliveries as RCB chased down 156 against Gujarat Titans to win their second consecutive IPL title.

The injury eventually ruled him out of India’s ODI series against Afghanistan, with Yashasvi Jaiswal drafted into the squad as his replacement.

In the course of his recovery, Kohli has been seeking advice from eminent orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla.

Dr Pardiwalla, who is attached to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, also serves as the BCCI’s consultant orthopaedic surgeon and has worked with several Indian cricketers during injury rehabilitation programmes.

Kohli spotted in London during recovery

While recovering from the injury, Kohli has been spending time in London, where he currently resides.

Earlier this week, pictures surfaced on social media showing him meeting England batter Jordon Cox, who is also his teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The meeting came shortly before Cox was named in England’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

Agarkar had indicated possible return

When India’s squads for the Afghanistan series were announced earlier this month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had suggested that Kohli could potentially return for the England ODI series.

However, he also stressed that the medical team had not yet provided a definitive timeline.

“With Virat, it’s just been less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. We don’t know the timelines yet. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It’s not a definitive answer, so don’t hold me to it. I haven’t had a clear timeline from the physio yet,” Agarkar said.

Kohli focused solely on ODI cricket

Having already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Kohli now represents India only in the ODI format.

His most recent international appearance came during the ODI series against New Zealand in January, where he once again showed his class by scoring 240 runs in the series at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 105.26.