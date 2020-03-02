India skipper Virat Kohli, who came into the two-match Test series against New Zealand as the No. 1 Test batsman in the world managed to score merely 38 runs in four innings and that has been the biggest letdown feels former India cricketer VVS Laxman.

“Virat Kohli’s form has definitely been the biggest letdown for the Indian team because when your top batsman, probably the best in the world, averages 9 (9.50 to be precise) in the two-Test matches, I think it is going to be tough for the visiting side. They didn’t show any fight in the Tests,” he said in the post-match show.

In total, the 31-year-old scored 218 runs from 11 innings on this tour with 51 being his highest score.

Lauding the hosts on winning the series comprehensively, Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate them and said that India was unable to show the discipline required.

‘Many congratulations to the Black Caps on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn’t show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed,’ Laxman tweeted.

“I think it was a matter of not having enough intent in the first game. We played well in the first innings here with the bat. We also need to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they bowled in the right areas long enough, created a lot of pressure,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Despite the whitewash, India stays at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, has moved on to the third spot with 180 points.