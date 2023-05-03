Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir Full Conversation During Ugly Fight In LSG vs RCB Match Out

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a massive fight after RCB beat LSG in Lucknow. The full conversation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir is out now.

Lucknow: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated exchange post RCB's win over LSG in Lucknow. Tempers flared between the two players post the game, with players from both teams trying to separate the two and calm things down. While there is no clarity about the exact reason for the Kohli-Gambhir fight, an eyewitness revealed the entire conversation between Kohli and Gambhir and how it started.

"You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) 'staring' at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter.

"Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile," the eyewitness said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Gautam asked 'Kya bol raha hain bol' (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, 'Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho' (Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything).

"Gautam responded, 'Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family) and Virat's reply was, 'Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye'. (Then you take care of your family).

"Gambhir's final reply before they were separated was, 'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' (So now I have to learn from you...)."