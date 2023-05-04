New Delhi: The LSG vs RCB clash on Monday in Ekana Stadium was full of thrills and spills as Lucnkow not just witnessed a phenomenal defending by RCB of a mere target of 128 but also viewed some heated verbal spats between Virat Kolhi-Naveen-Ul-Haq and then Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

The whole scenario became a centre of discussion among the netizens, and soon internet was flooded with expert opinions. The incident did not go unnoticed by the eyes of Prakash Bhatt, who was the match referee.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for their inappropriate behaviour while Naveen-ul-haq was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.