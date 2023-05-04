Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Not To Pay Fines Imposed For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during LSG vs RCB match at Ekana Stadium after which IPL slapped them with a fine of 100 per cent match fees.
New Delhi: The LSG vs RCB clash on Monday in Ekana Stadium was full of thrills and spills as Lucnkow not just witnessed a phenomenal defending by RCB of a mere target of 128 but also viewed some heated verbal spats between Virat Kolhi-Naveen-Ul-Haq and then Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
The whole scenario became a centre of discussion among the netizens, and soon internet was flooded with expert opinions. The incident did not go unnoticed by the eyes of Prakash Bhatt, who was the match referee.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for their inappropriate behaviour while Naveen-ul-haq was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
The fine imposed on the concerned people triggered curiosity among cricket fanatics about how they will pay their respective fines. Will they pay it from their pocket? Will it be deducted from their annual contract pay?
As per the reports, Virat Kohli will not pay a single penny from his pocket. Most IPL franchises are accustomed to paying the penalties imposed on their players and squad members.
"Players put their bodies on the line for the team, and we respect that, and as a culture, we don't cut the fine from their salaries," an RCB source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
The same things will be applied to LSG members Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq, as their team will pay on their behalf. The amount Gambhir needs to shell out is unknown as his earnings are between him and the franchise and the numbers twirling across the internet are simply speculation.
