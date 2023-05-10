Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Rift: Former England Cricketer Says Its Good For IPL 2023

New Delhi: IPL 2023 witnessed one of the most heated on-field altercations in the history of the game when Virat Kohli got into an ugly spat with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, on May 1.

Former English cricketer, Graeme Swann believes that these on-field banters among the players are good for the cash-rich league.

Graeme Swann Speaks On IPL 2023 Altercations "Having playing cricket throughout my life, sometime emotions do boil over on the field. You know what, it's good for the league if they do. You should never try and dilute the players so much, that they don't wear their hearts on their sleeves. One of the reasons why Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli is because he is so passionate about his cricket. He is so in your face that it intimidates a lot of players. And yet, there will be some players who will think that it goes too far. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli will always have their thing going. They are massive personalities, who grew up playing together. So, Gautam is never going to back down to Virat. That made me laugh. I thought it was brilliant," Swann said during an interview with NDTV.

"It's good show the passion. It's good that Fast bowlers are bowling and then staring at batsmen. It's also good if the fast bowler get the batsmen out and waves him goodbye. I have no issue with that. As long as after the game there is handshake and there is no bad image getting carried on screen. Then I am all for passion on the field. Trust me having played Ashes all my life, this is nothing compared to them," he added.