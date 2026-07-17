Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened

Speculation over Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s relationship resurfaced during India’s ODI series against England, but batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has firmly rejected suggestions of any rift inside the dressing room. Kotak insisted there was no tension between the two and said the reports were nothing more than rumours.

Speaking after India’s defeat in the second ODI at Cardiff, Kotak also reflected on the batting collapse that allowed England to level the three-match series 1-1.

Kotak opens up on Kohli-Gambhir tension

Reports had claimed that Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir were avoiding direct interaction during India’s practice session at Edgbaston. However, Kotak said the two were in constant communication throughout the day and there was no truth to the speculation.

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“Virat and Gautam, they must have talked 10 times today. I don’t think he needs a bridge. Virat, basically, before going into batting, talked about certain things. Honestly, as a batting coach, till the time he doesn’t feel anything or he doesn’t see anything, his batting shouldn’t be disturbed. You shouldn’t say much because of the way he bats. Mainly, about how his footwork was going and certain things, he asked me before. Then, after the nets, we were talking. Apart from that, what you’re saying, I don’t know where the rumours come from, but they do come,” Kotak said.

India looked set for a much bigger total after reaching 178/3, but the innings fell apart dramatically as the visitors lost their final seven wickets for just 55 runs and were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs.

England chased down the target comfortably, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99, while Gus Atkinson remained not out on 23 as the hosts sealed a four-wicket victory with 35 balls remaining.

Washington Sundar’s injury proved costly

Kotak admitted Washington Sundar’s injury came at a crucial stage of the innings and disrupted India’s plans. He also revealed that Kohli had informed the support staff during his innings that the pitch was producing uneven bounce, making strokeplay difficult.

“When there is double pace or double bounce, it’s more about adapting better. Everybody knew because Virat, while he was batting, sent a message to us and also told the head coach that the short balls were actually not going through. So, we knew.“

The batting coach felt Sundar’s injury changed the momentum of India’s innings before more wickets followed in quick succession.

“Personally, I felt that Washington’s injury happened when he ran the first run towards mid-off. It looked like a hamstring injury, and it looks like a bad injury. Then, the next ball, he got out. From there, we again wanted a partnership, but unfortunately, we lost Axar and Shivam,” he said.

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Series heads to Lord’s decider

With England’s win in Cardiff, the ODI series is now locked at 1-1. Both teams will now shift their focus to the third and final ODI at Lord’s, where the series winner will be decided. India will also be hoping for a positive update on Washington Sundar’s fitness after the all-rounder suffered what appears to be a hamstring injury.