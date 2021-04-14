Virat Kohli lost his cool after he was dismissed for 33 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Chennai. The RCB skipper fell prey to Jason Holder as he was caught by Vijay Shankar. In disgust after the dismissal, Kohli slammed the chair while walking back to the dressing room as he realised that he had missed out after getting his eye in.

Here is the video:

#RCBvsSRH Exasperated Virat Kohli caught on camera hitting a chair with his bat while walking off to pavilion after getting out tonight.#IPL2021 #IPL #ViratKohli #ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/6bkYCGWMad Shubham J. Ghatul Patil (@ghatuls) April 14, 2021

Kohli has not got a fifty against SRH for the last four years and hence he would have realised that he missed out. All he has scored is 58 in his last six outings against the Hyderabad franchise.