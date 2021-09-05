London: India captain Virat Kohli, who sets high standards for himself, was gutted after he was dismissed by Moeen Ali during the fourth Test on Sunday. Kohli, who was well-set, had his eyes set on something big, but that did not happen as Ali got one to drift away and get the outside edge of Kohli. The ball carried to slip and the Indian captain perished.

On his way back to the dressing room, he smashed the dressing-room door with his bat. This is not something he would like to see or advocate aspiring cricketers who look up to him. That also goes to show the standards he sets for himself and the price he keeps on his wicket.

Here is the video where you can see Kohli’s reaction after his dismissal:

Kohli would be gutted as he could not convert his start into a big one. He scored 44 off 96 balls. His innings were laced with seven boundaries.

The Indian captain is now 53 innings without a century and that certainly would always be at the back of his mind. His last century came against a Shakib-al-Hasan-less Bangladesh in 2019. His Test batting average since January 1, 2020, is 26.80 – which is way below his career average.