Virat Kohli Gets Out For First Time In T20 World Cup 2022, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: In-form Virat Kohli finally got out in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 for the first time as fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi removed the former Indian captain for just 12 runs in the Group 2 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

Virat Kohli came to the bat after Lungi Ngidi got the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He started his innings with two boundaries but then tried to play a hook shot and got caught in the deep behind the wicket.

The whole video went silent as soon as Virat Kohli got out and cricket fans reacted on the social media as well. See reactions:

India can never win this World Cup until Virat Kohli score Big And with the way things are going today will happen in semi Final too Sad fact#INDvSA #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/0BumaImiix Kiara (@Kohlis_Girl) October 30, 2022

We are so blessed two ?? born in india ; playing in india ?? We waiting both with trophy ? ? Can’t wait that moment!!#RohitSharma?// #ViratKohli?// #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/o4VIApAtTD Subhashree? (@subhu__RO45) October 29, 2022