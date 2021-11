Virat Kohli Gets Trolled by Pakistan Fans Over His Old Tweet After Team India Get Knocked Out of T20 World

Abu Dhabi: Following India’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli has faced massive backlash. One of his old tweets from 2012 resurfaced on social space after India’s early exit and Pakistani fans are now trolling him. “going home tomorrow. not a good feeling,” tweet dated March 20 2012 by Kohli read.

India’s hopes of making it through to the semis ended even before they played their last Super 12 game against Namibia. Once Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by eight wickets, it was over for India.

Here is the nine-year-old tweet from Kohli that has gone viral now.

going home tomorrow. not a good feeling . Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2012

Here is how Pakistani fans trolled the India captain.

It’s ok business class hai, pair phaila ke baithna https://t.co/Q8uwY6TZ7u once again, we move (@Ocreativitigang) November 7, 2021

Indian cricket team qualified for mumbai airport jishan😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lKtAbBmIHE Wisal Khan (@WisalAh57172897) November 7, 2021

Indian Fans right now👇😂😂 Bye Bye India 👋 pic.twitter.com/S9WwuXIwLV 🇵🇰PTI✌️ (@iiamarmygirl) November 7, 2021

Its ok dear. ❤🇵🇰 Aqsa Ahmed khan 🇵🇰 (@ShinyAqsa) November 7, 2021

India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand and that is what hurt them. Apart from the first two games, the Kohli-led side was top-notch in their games against Afghanistan and Scotland. Now, India play their last Super 12 game against Namibia and it would be a dead rubber.