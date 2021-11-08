<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Following India's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli has faced massive backlash. One of his old tweets from 2012 resurfaced on social space after India's early exit and Pakistani fans are now trolling him. "going home tomorrow. not a good feeling," tweet dated March 20 2012 by Kohli read. <p></p> <p></p>India's hopes of making it through to the semis ended even before they played their last Super 12 game against Namibia. Once Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by eight wickets, it was over for India. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the nine-year-old tweet from Kohli that has gone viral now. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">going home tomorrow. not a good feeling .</p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/182160317445447680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 20, 2012</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Pakistani fans trolled the India captain. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/PSfscENMas">pic.twitter.com/PSfscENMas</a></p> <p></p> HAFEEZ QURESHi @hiffi777 (@hiffi777) <a href="https://twitter.com/hiffi777/status/1457447477880270851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Same energy <a href="https://t.co/0M78yqpV4I">https://t.co/0M78yqpV4I</a> <a href="https://t.co/fK9SQuKZSY">pic.twitter.com/fK9SQuKZSY</a></p> <p></p> Syeda fizza (@fizza_ali_zaidi) <a href="https://twitter.com/fizza_ali_zaidi/status/1457437479959769094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Going to final after semifinal. &#x1f61c;&#x1f602; Semi Finals <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mumbaiairport?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mumbaiairport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/India?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#India</a> <a href="https://t.co/ORv6UdnxNp">https://t.co/ORv6UdnxNp</a></p> <p></p> Hamza khan (@Hamzakh43854527) <a href="https://twitter.com/Hamzakh43854527/status/1457372878085754880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's ok business class hai, pair phaila ke baithna <a href="https://t.co/Q8uwY6TZ7u">https://t.co/Q8uwY6TZ7u</a></p> <p></p> once again, we move (@Ocreativitigang) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ocreativitigang/status/1457341827162333195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Indian cricket team qualified for mumbai airport jishan&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/lKtAbBmIHE">pic.twitter.com/lKtAbBmIHE</a></p> <p></p> Wisal Khan (@WisalAh57172897) <a href="https://twitter.com/WisalAh57172897/status/1457347995880599553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Indian Fans right now&#x1f447;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <p></p>Bye Bye India &#x1f44b; <a href="https://t.co/S9WwuXIwLV">pic.twitter.com/S9WwuXIwLV</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;PTI&#x270c;&#xfe0f; (@iiamarmygirl) <a href="https://twitter.com/iiamarmygirl/status/1457460880350789633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Its ok dear. &#x2764;&#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;</p> <p></p> Aqsa Ahmed khan &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@ShinyAqsa) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShinyAqsa/status/1457315973581742083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand and that is what hurt them. Apart from the first two games, the Kohli-led side was top-notch in their games against Afghanistan and Scotland. Now, India play their last Super 12 game against Namibia and it would be a dead rubber.