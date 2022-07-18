Virat Kohli Gifts Ravi Shastri Champagne After India’s Remarkable Win, Pics Go Viral

Manchester: India picked up a comprehensive five-wicket win over England in the final ODI to win the ODI series 2-1. Chasing a target of 260 runs, Rishabh Pant slammed his maiden ODI ton and along with Hardik Pandya, who also played a blazing inning of 71, helped India cross the line.

India were in trouble when Reece Toply ran through the Indian top order, leaving the team reeling at 74-4. However, Pandya and Pant stitched a partnership of 133 runs to seal the deal for India.

Meanwhile, post India’s remarkable win, Virat Kohli was seen giving a champagne bottle to former coach Ravi Shastri. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri’s friendship is world known and Shastri’s love for drinks is not hidden either thus Kohli gifting Shastri a bottle of champagne was one of the moments of the game. Shastri though did not accept Virat’s offer.

Virat Kohli offering Ravi Shastri the champagne bottle after the win. pic.twitter.com/vchQCOH8Zv Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Virat has been in the spotlight due to his poor form and many experts have opined that he should be dropped from the Indian team. Kohli has been getting out to deliveries outside off and the same brought his downfall of him in the second ODI, leaving the fans disappointed.

Earlier, India were jolted with a massive blow when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the match due to a niggle. However, Indian bowling was still very impressive and bowled out England for 259. Mohammed Siraj provided the team with the best possible start, dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks before Hardik Pandya ran through the England middle order. Viral contributions from Buttler, Livingstone, Ali and Overton helped England to a respectable total but they were at least 40-50 runs short of the par score.