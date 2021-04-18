With the Indian Premier League – India’s cricketing festival happening – fans, like always, get excited because they start picking their best XIs for the Dream11 and feel they are a part of the game. It becomes interesting for fans and at times picking your team or the individual you want as Captain or Vice-Captain can become tricky with so many stars playing in one game.

Both KKR and RCB lock horns today in Chennai and the two teams have big international stars in their line-up. In such a situation – who do you pick to lead your team?

Here are the three contenders you can pick as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your side.

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper needs no introduction, he is the premier batsman of the side and a run machine. He has not got a fifty in his last two innings, which means he would be hungrier than ever before to get among the runs. Playing safe, it could be a wise choice to pick him as your captain. In his past two innings, he got starts but could not capitalise on them. Kohli is exhibiting all the signs of a batsman primed for a big score.

Glenn Maxwell: In RCB colours, he seems to have found a new lease of life. Promoted in the batting order ahead of AB de Villiers, Maxwell did not disappoint. He is a match-winner on his day and looking at his current form one can safely say that he could be the difference in tonight’s match.

AB de Villiers: The South African superstar came good in RCB’s first game and fams would hope for a repeat when they take on KKR. He, like Maxwell, is a match-winner and picking him would be a safe bet. He is good against spin, which would work to his advantage in Chennai.