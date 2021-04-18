With the Indian Premier League - India's cricketing festival happening - fans, like always, get excited because they start picking their best XIs for the Dream11 and feel they are a part of the game. It becomes interesting for fans and at times picking your team or the individual you want as Captain or Vice-Captain can become tricky with so many stars playing in one game. <p></p> <p></p>Both KKR and RCB lock horns today in Chennai and the two teams have big international stars in their line-up. In such a situation - who do you pick to lead your team? <p></p> <p></p>Here are the three contenders you can pick as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your side. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Virat Kohli:</strong> The RCB skipper needs no introduction, he is the premier batsman of the side and a run machine. He has not got a fifty in his last two innings, which means he would be hungrier than ever before to get among the runs. Playing safe, it could be a wise choice to pick him as your captain. In his past two innings, he got starts but could not capitalise on them. Kohli is exhibiting all the signs of a batsman primed for a big score. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Glenn Maxwell:</strong> In RCB colours, he seems to have found a new lease of life. Promoted in the batting order ahead of AB de Villiers, Maxwell did not disappoint. He is a match-winner on his day and looking at his current form one can safely say that he could be the difference in tonight's match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AB de Villiers:</strong> The South African superstar came good in RCB's first game and fams would hope for a repeat when they take on KKR. He, like Maxwell, is a match-winner and picking him would be a safe bet. He is good against spin, which would work to his advantage in Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;