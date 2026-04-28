Virat Kohli hailed as ‘greatest’ after RCB crush Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has lauded Virat Kohli’s remarkable consistency while also highlighting the impact of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s emphatic nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their recently concluded IPL 2026 match.

RCB’s thumping victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday was set up by a fiery new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood, who dismantled Delhi’s batting line-up to bowl them out for just 75, the lowest total of the season. The chase was then completed with ease, underlining RCB’s all-round dominance.

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McClenaghan praises Kohli’s consistency and evolution

Reflecting on Kohli’s sustained excellence in the tournament, McClenaghan emphasised the discipline and adaptability that have defined the veteran batter’s journey over the years.

“Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9000 IPL runs against the world’s best bowlers is no easy task. It’s about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that’s what brings the best out of him. He has been in the IPL since 2008, and the best part is that he didn’t start his career as an opener.

“He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle. That changed his game completely. He will soon reach 10,000 runs, without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen, not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras,” McClenaghan told JioStar.

Kohli anchors easy chase for RCB

Kohli’s unbeaten contribution in the chase ensured RCB wrapped up the contest swiftly, continuing his pivotal role at the top of the order in the ongoing season. McClenaghan also reserved special praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, noting that the experienced seamer’s strength lies not in constant reinvention but in mastering his core skills.

Bhuvneshwar’s consistency and control stand out

“Instead of reinventing, he has been doing the same stuff consistently, over and over again, and he is just getting better at it. The time off from international cricket is now helping him structure his time better throughout the year. He’s getting enough time to work on fitness and stay fresh. He has enough experience and knows how to deal with pressure situations. It is just about being able to do what you have been doing.

“That means hitting those areas with the ball which trouble batters the most, and having control over swing, which we are seeing right now. That is why his impact has always been great with the new ball,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)