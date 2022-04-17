<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Calling him the man of the IPL so far, Virat Kohli feels his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for another India comeback with his stellar run in the T20 tournament so far. Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>On Saturday night, he smashed an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs. <p></p> <p></p>In a conversation with Karthik on iplt20.com, Kohli said it has been a joy and honour to watch the wicket-keeper batter go about his business in the competition. <p></p> <p></p>"I am here with the man of the IPL for me so far...It's been wonderful. I won't even say 'long may it continue' because it will and you're in that space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line," said Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>The former India captain said his long-time RCB teammate AB de Villiers will also be proud of Karthik for finishing games for the franchise like the South African used to do. <p></p> <p></p>"I am very happy that DK is so clear in his goals. I can surely tell you that you have presented a very strong case for yourself moving forward playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but also I am sure lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well. <p></p> <p></p>"You mentioned. I think AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Karthik last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The 36-year-old is used to making comebacks ever since making his debut in 2004. He has played 36 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals.