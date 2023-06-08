Virat Kohli Hails 'Greatest Test Player' Steve Smith After Stunning Knock In WTC Final

Virat Kohli said that Steve Smith is the greatest test player of this generation. Kohli said that Steve Smith's consistency makes him different from others.

New Delhi: Travis Head and Steve Smith tormented India on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final as they propelled the Aussies to a mammoth score of 327-3, putting India on the backfoot early in the match. Travis Head and Steve Smith joined hands when Australia were in a spot of bother at 76-3 but the players looked unfazed by the moving ball and stitched an unbeaten 251-run partnership to put Australia in the driving seat.

Travis Head left India reeling and blasted a century off just 106 balls. Steve Smith looked solid at the other end and played second fiddle to Head for the most part before going on attacking mode in the final session. Head remained not out on 146 while Steve Smith ended the day at an unbeaten 95.

Steve Smith Is The Best Player Of This Generation: Virat Kohli Meanwhile, post the end of Day's play, Virat Kohli hailed Steve Smith and termed him the best player of this generation.

"According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation," Kohli said ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

"Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in last 10 years. It is credit to his skill and temperament," Kohli said to Star Sports.