<strong>Mumbai:</strong> It was a perfect Test for Virat Kohli's team India as they hammered World Test champions New Zealand on Monday by 372 runs - which happens to be India's biggest win ever. After the win, an elated Kohli referred to the performance as 'clinical'. <p></p> <p></p>"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw," Kohli said after the emphatic win. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand has not won a Test series in India in their 12 attempts. The last time they won a Test match in India was way back in 1988 at Wankhede. <p></p> <p></p>The win happens to be India's 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012. <p></p> <p></p>India would now head to South Africa for a series. The squad is expected to be announced soon by the BCCI. A few new faces are expected while it would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the side. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>(More to follow)