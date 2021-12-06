Mumbai: It was a perfect Test for Virat Kohli’s team India as they hammered World Test champions New Zealand on Monday by 372 runs – which happens to be India’s biggest win ever. After the win, an elated Kohli referred to the performance as ‘clinical’.

“To come back with a win again, it’s a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw,” Kohli said after the emphatic win.

New Zealand has not won a Test series in India in their 12 attempts. The last time they won a Test match in India was way back in 1988 at Wankhede.

The win happens to be India’s 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012.

India would now head to South Africa for a series. The squad is expected to be announced soon by the BCCI. A few new faces are expected while it would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the side.

(More to follow)