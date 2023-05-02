Advertisement

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Wish Kane Williamson As He Starts Rehab Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup

Kane Williamson has started his rehab following a successful knee surgery. He ruptured the ACL or anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee last month

Updated: May 2, 2023 6:29 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Kane Williamson has started his rehab following a successful knee surgery. He ruptured the ACL or anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee last month. The incident happened during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The star cricketer was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after that and there's still a big question mark on his availability for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that will be played in India.

The NZ white-ball skipper informed about his successful surgery from his official Instagram. "Surgery (check mark emoji) Now hanging out at my new home," he wrote in the caption of his pictures showing his rehab.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Virat Kohli also wished the fellow cricketer a speedy recovery. "Get well soon my brother," Kohli wrote in the comment section. Hardik Pandya commented fire emojis to show his support. Kane was part of the Gujarat Titans franchise that is being led by Hardik Pandya.

