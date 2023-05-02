New Delhi: Kane Williamson has started his rehab following a successful knee surgery. He ruptured the ACL or anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee last month. The incident happened during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The star cricketer was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after that and there's still a big question mark on his availability for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that will be played in India.