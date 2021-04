Virat Kohli Has a Message For RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener vs MI

With days to go for the Indian Premier League, RCB skipper Virat Kohli seems to be up for it. The inspirational leader had a word of motivation for the RCB fans ahead of the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that a ‘cracking’ contest awaits the side and the ‘heat is on’.

Kohli tweeted: “Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on!”