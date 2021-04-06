With days to go for the Indian Premier League, RCB skipper Virat Kohli seems to be up for it. The inspirational leader had a word of motivation for the RCB fans ahead of the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that a 'cracking' contest awaits the side and the 'heat is on'. <p></p> <p></p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Kohli tweeted: "Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red &amp; gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hashtag_click">#VIVOIPL</a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. Tell me your mantra to </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hashtag_click">#PlayBold </a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">using </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KohliMantra?src=hashtag_click">#KohliMantra</a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. Mark your calendars April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on!"</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red &amp; gold brigade. <p></p> <p></p>A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a>. Tell me your mantra to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> using <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KohliMantra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KohliMantra</a>. <p></p> <p></p>Mark your calendars April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! &#x1f525; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SabKuchRoKo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SabKuchRoKo</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1379396132166533121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;