With days to go for the Indian Premier League, RCB skipper Virat Kohli seems to be up for it. The inspirational leader had a word of motivation for the RCB fans ahead of the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that a ‘cracking’ contest awaits the side and the ‘heat is on’.

Kohli tweeted: “Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on!”