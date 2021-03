Virat Kohli Has Been Pressuring, Disrespecting And Remonstrating With Umpires: Former England Cricketer Da

Following Virat Kohli’s behaviour on-the-field with the umpires, a former English legend slammed the Indian captain. Llyod in his column on Daily Mail reckoned that Kohli was pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires during the home series against England.

“Kohli also suggested England were pressuring umpires to give the ‘soft signal’ as out when Dawid Malan took a low catch in the fourth T20. Firstly, the soft signal is there to leave as much authority as possible with the on-field umpires. And I don’t know if England put pressure on Nitin Menon in Ahmedabad, but I do know one thing Kohli has been pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour,” Lloyd wrote in Daily Mail.

Lloyd did not stop there, he also lashed out at ICC for not taking any action against on-field altercations between the players. He also pointed out an altercation that involved Kohli during the first ODI.

“There have also been a number of altercations in India which, when copied, will permeate through every level. There was another on Tuesday near the end of the India innings. You should not confront an opposition player on the field. It’s just not done. And the toothless International Cricket Council have done nothing,” he wrote.

Kohli scored 56 off 60 balls on Tuesday as India won the match by a convincing 66-run margin.

Krunal Pandya on his debut emerged as the star as he played a brilliant knock. Prasidh Krishna also impressed on his debut as he picked up four wickets.

1-0 up, India would hope to continue the winning momentum in the second ODI that starts on Friday in Pune.