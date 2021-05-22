Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt heaped huge praises on Team India captain Virat Kohli and claims it’s just a matter of time for him to end his century drought. Kohli has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in modern-day cricket but his century drought since 2019 has put scanners on him.

The Indian skipper last hit a century in 2019 against Bangladesh during the Pink Ball Test. Kohli has been scoring consistent runs in the past couple of years but has failed to reach the triple-figure mark.

Butt said that Kohli has already broken so many barriers and emphasized on his glorious cricketing career while claiming that the Indian captain will soon hit his 71st international century.

“He’s broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“Who would have thought? These are barriers he’s already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself.”

The former Pakistan captain further said that if Kohli doesn’t hit a century people think that he hasn’t scored at all.

“He hasn’t scored a century in more than a year but look at the runs he’s still scored. If he doesn’t get a century, we think he hasn’t scored at all. I think he has all the credentials to do it and it’s just a matter of time,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli will be leading the Indian team in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand next month which will be followed by a five-match Test series against England.