New Delhi: India star Virat Kohli is going through the worst phase of his cricket career. Kohli has seen a significant dip in form and looks like a pale shadow of his own. The veteran batter has not scored a hundred in the last three years. Kohli has just scored 175 runs in 8 ODIs in 2022 and 220 runs at 31.42 in 4 Tests and just 81 runs in 4 T20Is in the World Cup year. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Kohli’s aura of invincibility has faded away and he doesn’t instill the same fear in bowlers’ minds.

“There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind about Virat Kohli’s class and his skills, and even if he doesn’t score another run in international cricket from here on, he will still be regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game. A man who did superhuman things and mastered all three formats like almost no others,” Aakash Chopra wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

“Still, there’s also no hiding from the fact that the bat that worked like a magic wand isn’t obeying his commands anymore. There are more misses than hits. The aura of invincibility has faded and his presence doesn’t instil the same fear in bowlers’ minds as it used to earlier,” he added.

Chopra further said that he is not impressed by Virat Kohli’s frequent breaks to regain form. Kohli has just played 4 of India’s 21 T20Is this year. “For the longest time, the only way to get back into form for a top player was to play as much cricket as possible, even if it meant playing at a slightly lower level. Everyone went through that drill till about a decade ago. But nowadays, poor form is followed by breaks from the game.

“I’m not an expert and won’t pretend to be one but we really don’t know whether that’s the best approach towards regaining form and/or confidence. Times have changed and ways of dealing with issues like this might have changed too,” Chopra added.

Chopra also said that Kohli is trying too many things at the start of his innings, moving away from his tried and tested method. “The second thing that changed with Kohli – and it only happened after he had not scored enough for a while – was his approach to starting new innings. The foundation of Kohli’s batting was an absolute commitment to his method, in a manner that was almost robotic.

“But in the last couple of years he seems to have tried various approaches. So much so that you hardly remember what his foolproof old method was. He has gone very hard and he has gone very cautious too. I’m not saying that he has not followed his tried-and-tested method at all but that the deviations from that method have been too frequent,” he added.