'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Like Sachin Tendulkar': Mohammad Kaif's Colossal Remark

Mohammed Kaif feels Shubman Gill is more like Sachin Tendulkar than Virat Kohli as he does not have any weakness in his batting like Sachin.

Updated: June 5, 2023 12:18 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: India batter Shubman Gill is having a dream run in 2023. The batter has scored centuries in all formats of the game this year, including a magnificent double ton against New Zealand in ODIs. Gill then continued his form in the IPL and went on to win the Orange Cap after scoring a whopping 890 runs in 17 matches. The batter will hold the key for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia where he will open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Gill has been getting a lot of praise for his sound technique and temperament. The latest to join the bandwagon is former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif who feels that Gill is very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. Kaif also spoke on Gill's comparison with Virat Kohli and said that he doesn't see any flaw in Gill's technique, just like Sachin, adding that Virat Kohli has some weakness in his batting so Gill is more like Tendulkar than Kohli.

"Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series," said Kaif.

Virat Kohli's Batting Has Weakness, Gill Is Like Sachin Tendulkar: Kaif

"I feel Gill's technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses," he said.

"Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength," Kaif added.

