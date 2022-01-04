Johannesburg: What makes Jasprit Bumrah a force to reckon with is his unique action. His action helps him extract extra movement on any surface and that is what makes him special. India’s regular Test captain Virat Kohli, who is not playing the Johannesburg Test, tried to explain Bumrah’s magic to his teammates in the dressing room. Kohli was showing how Bumrah gets the ball to move both ways. It looked a little funny as Kohli was showing how it is done.

Here is the video of Kohli that is now going viral as fans are reacting to it hilariously: