India captain Virat Kohli is the premier batsman of the side and arguably the best in the world. He would most certainly be the key for India during their England tour. But, unfortunately, rumours are rife that the Indian captain may have been hit by a Mohammad Shami bouncer during a practice session in Southampton on Thursday and is likely to miss cricket for 3-6 weeks. There is no confirmation on this as yet.

“There was such a rumour that Virat Kohli was not completely fit and in the practice sessions where Shami’s ball hit him. He has side strain but it is nothing like that. And it is all rumours and Virat Kohli is completely fit,” said Vikrant Gupta during his discussion on Aaj Tak.

Too many rumours floating about Virat Kohli getting injured and suffering from a side strain after getting hit by Mohammad Shami during the practice. Let’s not speculate and pray that King Kohli is fit and nothing serious has happened. ?#WTCFinal2021 Vinesh Prabhu (@vp1994) June 10, 2021

If the speculations are true, it would be a massive setback for the touring Indian team even before the competition starts.

On Thursday, the likes of Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and others along with Virat Kohli and Shami had a training session at Southampton. The Indian players still have a week to get used to the overcast conditions at the venue.

It would be interesting to see if BCCI gives a statement on Kohli’s injury. The WTC final will start on June 18 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest between two well-matched units.