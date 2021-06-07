Eyes would be on Virat Kohli when India lock horns with a formidable New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship final. Kohli, being the premier batsman of the side, would be expected to score. Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar reckons Kohli would have to score if India needs to compete.

“Virat Kohli will have to get runs if India has to compete in this Test match, there are no two ways about it,” Agarkar said during a discussion on Star Sports’ Game Plan.

Agarkar also feels that selfless Kohli would not be worried about his own performance as he would be thinking about how he can contribute to the team in the Test.

“Knowing Virat Kohli, I don’t think he would be worried about his own performance at this point in time. He would be only thinking about how he can contribute so that India goes on to win this Test match,” the former India speedster added.

“He will go back to his drawing board and see what kind of adjustment he had made after the 2014 series and he came back brilliantly. There was a question mark over his technique and how he would play against Jimmy Anderson but he came back strongly. He definitely holds the key as far as India’s batting is concerned,” he signed off.

The one-off final would take place at Southampton on June 18. Currently, the Indian team is quarantining at the Hilton hotel in the UK.

With both sides being well-balanced, it is expected to be a mouthwatering battle.